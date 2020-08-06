First Top 25 College Football Poll Released

The USA Today/Coaches poll released their first college football top 25 poll of 2020, and the defending national champion LSU Tigers come in at #5.

Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns are not ranked but did receive 3 Top 25 votes.

The preseason #1 is Clemson, who began last season at #1 as well.

Following them is Ohio State at #2, then three SEC teams with Alabama at #3, Georgia at #4, and the Tigers at #5.

LSU received 6 first-place votes.

USA TODAY/AMWAY COACHES TOP 25 POLL

  1. Clemson
  2. Ohio State
  3. Alabama
  4. Georgia
  5. LSU
  6. Oklahoma
  7. Penn State
  8. Florida
  9. Oregon
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Auburn
  12. Wisconsin
  13. Texas A&M
  14. Texas
  15. Michigan
  16. Oklahoma State
  17. USC
  18. Minnesota
  19. North Carolina
  20. Utah
  21. UCF
  22. Cincinnati
  23. Iowa
  24. Virginia Tech
  25. Iowa State

Other receiving votes:

Tennessee 111; Boise State 111; Arizona State 88; Kentucky 73; Memphis 71; Baylor 66; Washington 65; Louisville 62; Miami 58; Appalachian State 31; Navy 17; Virginia 13; Air Force 12; Mississippi State 9; Texas Christian 7; Washington State 6; Tulane 5; California 5; Louisiana 3; Southern Methodist 3; Nebraska 3; Stanford 2; Pittsburgh 1; Kansas State 1; Indiana 1; Duke 1.

