First Top 25 College Football Poll Released

The USA Today/Coaches poll released their first college football top 25 poll of 2020, and the defending national champion LSU Tigers come in at #5.

Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns are not ranked but did receive 3 Top 25 votes.

The preseason #1 is Clemson, who began last season at #1 as well.

Following them is Ohio State at #2, then three SEC teams with Alabama at #3, Georgia at #4, and the Tigers at #5.

LSU received 6 first-place votes.

USA TODAY/AMWAY COACHES TOP 25 POLL

Clemson Ohio State Alabama Georgia LSU Oklahoma Penn State Florida Oregon Notre Dame Auburn Wisconsin Texas A&M Texas Michigan Oklahoma State USC Minnesota North Carolina Utah UCF Cincinnati Iowa Virginia Tech Iowa State

Other receiving votes:

Tennessee 111; Boise State 111; Arizona State 88; Kentucky 73; Memphis 71; Baylor 66; Washington 65; Louisville 62; Miami 58; Appalachian State 31; Navy 17; Virginia 13; Air Force 12; Mississippi State 9; Texas Christian 7; Washington State 6; Tulane 5; California 5; Louisiana 3; Southern Methodist 3; Nebraska 3; Stanford 2; Pittsburgh 1; Kansas State 1; Indiana 1; Duke 1.