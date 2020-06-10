Pro Wrestlers Born In The Month Of June

Pro wrestling fans around the world have a big month of celebrations in June. There are a ton of pro wrestling stars of past and present who have birthday celebrations this month.

Sadly, some of the greats who were born in the month of June have passed away, with some of them passing away very recently. Earlier this year we lost wrestling announcing legend Howard Finkel, who would have celebrated his 70th birthday this month.

Some of the other legends that we've lost who have birthdays this month include Gorilla Monsoon, Bruiser Brody, and The Ultimate Warrior.

In addition to the wrestlers that we've lost, our little list we put together will include wrestlers from outside of just the WWE/WWF world. We will have some AEW names too (even though they had WWE stints).

This will not be a complete list either. There are so many wrestling stars from around the globe, from major foreign promotions to the independent circuit, it would be hard to make a complete, comprehensive list. But here's what we've put together for our list of June birthdays in the wrestling world: