WWE Stars Name Their New Baby After Louisiana Cooking Staple

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are two of the biggest current stars in WWE. Both are multiple time champions, both are massive merch sellers, and both have closed a Wrestlemania in the headlining match where they won the championship.

They're also a couple, making them one of the biggest power couples in the pro wrestling world.

This week, the pair welcomed their first child.

If you caught that in the Tweet from WWE, the name of their child is Roux...and we're here for it.

First of all, Roux looks badass when you write it out. Second, it sounds awesome as a name. Third, it makes us think of gumbo, and that's always a good thing.

To be brutally honest, its highly unlikely that Rollins and Lynch named their kid after Roux because it has anything to do with gumbo. But as a staple of a well balanced Louisiana diet, we immediately made the connection between the name Roux and Louisiana cooking.

The couple were set to be married earlier this year, but had to postpone the wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In May, Becky Lynch revealed her pregnancy in an emotional moment on WWE's Monday Night Raw, as she relinquished her title to Asuka.

The wrestling world popped for the announcement of Roux's birth today, with congratulations coming in from all over the globe.