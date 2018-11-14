New Store Coming To Old Toys R Us Location

If you live in a place long enough you learn to recognize places not by what they are but what they used to be. Well, one of those places that once was is the former location of the now-defunct Toys R Us retail chain. According to Developing Lafayette, that building is about to have a new tenant.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is reportedly moving into the Johnston Street location across from Acadiana Mall. The store is part of a chain of retail outlets based out of Pennsylvania. Ollie's touts itself as being one of the nation's largest retailers of closeout merchandise.

Their stores offer a selection of overstocked and closeout items, discontinued items, items that have had package changes, and refurbished goods. The chain has taken over several other former Toys R Us locations across the country.

There has been no timetable given on when the new store will be open for business.