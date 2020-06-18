Watch Video Of The Less Pay Motel Being Torn Down At Four Corners In Lafayette

The Less Pay Motel at Four Corners in Lafayette is officially no more.

After much talk about plans to revitalize the Lafayette property located at University and Cameron Street, yesterday was the day that we finally saw some action. If you missed it being torn down on Facebook Live, don't sweat it; Developing Lafayette has 45 minutes of destruction for your viewing pleasure.

You can read all about the upcoming plans for the property here, but I'm excited to see this eyesore removed from our area. Not only is it great from a beautification standpoint, but I do think it will inspire other developers and small businesses to invest in the area.

Beyond the four corners area, it may also move the needle when it comes to investors and entrepreneurs who may have been contemplating new concepts for Lafayette—especially if tearing down an existing building or structure is involved.

Here's to growth and we'll keep you posted on the progress of the old Less Pay Motel site.