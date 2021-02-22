PJ’s Coffee & Little Caesars Coming Soon to Broussard/Younsgville Area

New stores opening. Hopefully, that means continued good news for our local economy.

The Broussard/Youngsville area will soon welcome two new franchises to the area. PJ's Coffee and Little Caesars will both be opening up locations there in the next couple of months.

Developing Lafayette is reporting that the new Little Caesars will be located at 481 Albertson Parkway in Broussard. That's in the new C'est Jolie Centre shopping center.

Little Caesars will join Emmy's Ice Cream Bar as tenants of the new center.

Of course, many of us know Little Caesars for their affordable "Hot-N-Ready" pizzas that are usually less than $10.

Currently, there are seven locations of Little Caesars spread across Acadiana -- Lafayette (2), Opelousas, New Iberia, Eunice, Crowley, and Abbeville.

Construction on this new location just started and is estimated to be completed in 1-2 months.

PJ's Coffee of New Orleans will be opening inside the new Country View Center next to Fat Pat's at 1137 S. Bernard Road and Ambassador Caffery.

According to Developing Lafayette, construction is underway at this new location and they estimate it to be completed and opened within the next month.

This will officially be the second Acadiana PJ's Coffee of New Orleans. They recently opened at 1801 Camelia Blvd and are have plans to build another location at 1501 W Pinhook Rd in front of Campion Apartments.

PJ's Coffee was founded in 1978 by Phyliss Jordan and has been a staple in the Crescent City for many years, serving a variety of hot, iced, and frozen coffee beverages, plus organic tea and fresh pastries.