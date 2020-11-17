LSWA High School Football Polls – Following Week 7

The seventh LSWA high school football rankings for the 2020 season were released on Tuesday, with eight teams representing the Acadiana area ranked in the respective polls, including two at the very top.

In Class 5A, Acadiana enters Week 8, the final week of the regular season, ranked fourth this week.

In Class 4A, St. Thomas More is ranked as the number one team in the state, while Carencro is at number three, Eunice at number nine, and Westgate at number ten.

In Class 3A, Church Point is ranked tenth this week.

In the Class 2A poll, Lafayette Christian Academy is number one in the state this week, while Notre Dame is at number seven.

Finally, in Class 1A, Vermilion Catholic is ranked fifth.

Below are the complete polls, including records, number of first-place votes received, and total points:

Class 5A

School 1st rec pts prev

1--Brother Martin (8) 6-0 96 2

2--Archbishop Rummel 5-1 78 3

3--Catholic-BR 5-2 75 8

4--Acadiana 5-1 66 1

5--Scotlandville 5-0 64 5

6--John Curtis 4-3 51 4

7--West Monroe 4-1 47 6

(tie) Zachary 4-1 47 7

9--Byrd 6-0 35 9

10--Ruston 5-2 25 10

Others receiving votes: Haughton 16, Destrehan 13, Ponchatoula 6, Lafayette 2, Alexandria 2.

Class 4A

School 1st rec pts prev

1--St. Thomas More (8) 7-0 96 1

2--Karr 5-1 82 3

3--Carencro 6-1 78 2

4--Northwood-Shreve 4-2 71 4

5--Warren Easton 5-1 64 5

6--Neville 4-2 59 6

7--Tioga 5-1 43 7

8--Assumption 4-2 31 9

9--Eunice 4-1 29 NR

10--Westgate 5-2 25 NR

Others receiving votes: Huntington 13, Minden 12, Bastrop 11, Leesville 6, Plaquemine 1, DeRidder 1.

Class 3A

School 1st rec pts prev

1--De La Salle (8) 6-0 95 1

2--University High 6-1 85 2

3--Union Parish 7-0 76 4

4--Lake Charles Prep 5-0 73 4

5--Madison Prep (1) 5-1 65 5

6--St. James 5-2 56 6

7--Jennings 6-0 51 7

8--Green Oaks 5-2 37 9

9--E.D. White 6-1 29 10

10--Church Point 5-0 23 NR

Others receiving votes: Sterlington 11, Donaldsonville 10, Kaplan 6, McDonogh (35) 4, Marksville 3, Archbishop Hannan 3, Jena 1.

Class 2A

School 1st rec pts prev

1--Lafayette Christian (6) 5-1 94 1

2--Many (1) 6-0 87 2

3--Newman (1) 7-0 83 3

4--Episcopal-BR 7-0 65 5

5--Mangham 7-0 63 6

6--Ferriday 5-1 61 4

7--Notre Dame 6-1 48 7

8--Amite 4-1 37 8

9--St. Charles 5-2 34 9

10--Kinder 4-2 19 NR

Others receiving votes: Red River 15, Kentwood 12, Port Allen 5, Dunham 1.

Class 1A

School 1st rec pts prev

1--Oak Grove (7) 6-0 93 1

2--Calvary Baptist (1) 4-2 85 4

3--Ouachita Christian 5-1 79 3

4--Ascension Catholic 6-0 69 5

5--Vermilion Catholic 6-0 66 6

6--Haynesville 6-1 63 2

7--Riverside Academy 6-1 48 7

8--Catholic-PC 5-2 36 8

9--Oberlin 5-1 28 10

10--Cedar Creek 4-2 17 NR

Others receiving votes: Opelousas Catholic 16, East Iberville 10, Country Day 6, Logansport 4, St. Mary’s 3, Grand Lake 1.