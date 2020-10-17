LSWA High School Football Polls – Following Week 4

The fourth LSWA high school football rankings for the 2020 season were released on Tuesday, with seven teams representing the Acadiana area ranked in the respective polls.

In Class 5A, Acadiana enters Week 4 of the season ranked as the top team in the state.

In Class 4A, St. Thomas More is ranked second, while Carencro is right behind at number three, and Eunice checks in at number ten.

In Class 3A, no local schools are ranked. Jennings is the closest school to the Acadiana area ranked this week, and they come in at number seven.

In the Class 2A poll, Lafayette Christian Academy is number two this week, while Notre Dame is at number five.

Finally, in Class 1A, Vermilion Catholic is ranked seventh.

Below are the complete polls, including records, number of first-place votes received, and total points:

Class 5A

School 1st rec pts prev

1)---Acadiana (9) 4-0 108 1

2)---Brother Martin 4-0 96 4

3)---Zachary 3-0 91 3

4)---Archbishop Rummel 2-1 73 2

5)---Catholic-BR 2-2 68 6

6)---John Curtis 2-2 57 7

7)---West Monroe 3-1 54 8

8)---Ruston 3-1 49 5

9)---Scotlandville 4-0 41 9

10)---Byrd 4-0 30 10

Others receiving votes: Haughton 19, Destrehan 10, East St. John 2, Alexandria 2, Hahnville 1, Lafayette 1.

Class 4A

School 1st rec pts prev

1)---Karr (6) 3-0 104 1

2)---St. Thomas More (3) 4-0 102 2

3)---Carencro 4-0 89 3

4)---Northwood-Shreve 4-0 76 4

5)---Warren Easton 3-1 64 5

6)---Minden 4-0 62 6

7)---Neville 2-2 60 7

8)---Tioga 3-1 32 10

9)---Bastrop 3-1 29 NR

10)---Eunice 3-1 26 NR

Others receiving votes: Assumption 20, Westgate 19, Huntington 12, Leesville 5, DeRidder 2, North DeSoto 1.

Class 3A

School 1st rec pts prev

1)---De La Salle (5) 4-0 100 1

2)---St. James (2) 3-1 98 2

3)---Madison Prep (2) 4-0 93 3

4)---University High 3-1 83 4

5)---Union Parish 4-0 68 7

6)---Lake Charles Prep 3-0 67 6

7)---Jennings 4-0 50 8

8)---Green Oaks 3-1 43 10

9)---Sterlington 2-2 33 5

10)---McDonogh 35 2-1 30 9

Others receiving votes: E.D. White 14, Marksville 8, Church Point 8, Kaplan 5, Lutcher 2.

Class 2A

School 1st rec pts prev

1)---Ferriday (6) 4-0 105 1

2)---Lafayette Christian (1) 2-1 97 2

3)---Many (1) 4-0 86 3

4)---Newman (1) 4-0 82 4

5)---Notre Dame 4-0 75 6

6)---St. Charles 3-1 59 5

7)---Episcopal-BR 4-0 57 7

8)---Amite 1-1 44 8

9)---Mangham 4-0 42 9

10)---Red River 3-1 23 10

Others receiving votes: Dunham 17, Kentwood 10, Kinder 3.

Class 1A

School 1st rec pts prev

1)---Ouachita Christian 4-0 (9) 108 1

2)---Oak Grove 4-0 97 2

3)---Haynesville 4-0 91 3

4)---Calvary Baptist 2-2 81 4

5)---Riverside Academy 4-0 71 5

6)---Ascension Catholic 3-0 62 6

7)---Vermilion Catholic 3-0 55 7

8)---East Iberville 4-0 40 8

9)---Catholic-PC 2-2 27 10

10)---Logansport 2-0 24 NR

Others receiving votes: Opelousas Catholic 18, Oberlin 13, Cedar Creek 12, Country Day 3.