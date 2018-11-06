Week 11 LSWA High School Football Polls

The Acadiana area is once again well-represented in the latest high school football polls for the 2018 season.

11 teams from the Acadiana area, which ties a season-high, are ranked in the respective LSWA high school football polls, the 11th of the season, which were released on Tuesday morning.

Yes, the playoffs begin this week, so the polls don't mean much, but they're always interesting to look at.

In Class 5A, Acadiana is ranked 6th, while St. Thomas More and St. Martinville are ranked 5th and 7th, respectively, in the 4A poll.

In Class 3A, Iota is second, while Kaplan and Eunice are ranked 5th, and 8th, respectively.

In the Class 2A poll, Notre Dame is the top-ranked team, with Catholic High-New Iberia at #6.

Finally, in the Class A poll, Lafayette Christian is ranked #2, while St. Edmund is #9, and Vermilion Catholic is #10..

The complete polls are below, with the number of first-place votes, season record, and total votes listed beside them:

Class 5A

John Curtis (9) 10-0 119 1 West Monroe (1) 10-0 111 2 Catholic-BR 9-1 91 3 Destrehan 9-1 83 4 Zachary 8-2 71 5 Acadiana 9-1 64 6 East Ascension 9-1 58 7 John Ehret 9-1 56 8 Evangel Christian 6-3 39 10 Terrebonne 9-1 31 9

Others receiving votes: Ruston 26, Slidell 7, Rummel 6, Haughton 5, Walker 3, Byrd 2, Ouachita 2.

Class 4A

Karr (9) 10-0 118 1 Lakeshore 10-0 108 2 Northwood (1) 10-0 95 3 Warren Easton 7-2 89 4 St. Thomas More 9-1 82 5 Leesville 10-0 70 6 St. Martinville 10-0 61 7 Neville 7-2 55 8 Plaquemine 8-2 38 10 Bastrop 8-2 30 9

Others receiving votes: North DeSoto 19, Carver 10, Tioga 2, Franklin Parish 2, Breaux Bridge 1.

Class 3A

University (10) 10-0 120 1 Iota 10-0 110 2 Sterlington 8-2 95 3 Hannan 10-0 86 4 Kaplan 7-3 73 5 Union Parish 8-2 65 6 Jena 9-1 62 7 Eunice 8-2 39 8 St. Charles 7-3 34 T9 De La Salle 6-3 23 NR

Others receiving votes: St. James 18, Lake Charles Prep 15, Church Point 12, Green Oaks 9, Northwest 7, Crowley 4, Jennings 4, Jewel Sumner 4.

Class 2A

Notre Dame (9) 10-0 119 1 Amite 9-1 102 2 Country Day 10-0 96 3 Dunham 9-0 89 4 Many (1) 9-1 81 5 Catholic-NI 9-1 67 T6 Newman 9-1 64 T6 Rosepine 10-0 49 8 Calvary Baptist 7-3 45 9 St. Helena 8-2 30 10

Others receiving votes: Ferriday 17, Welsh 11, Episcopal 7, Ascension Episcopal 4.

Class 1A

Southern Lab (5) 9-1 109 1 Lafayette Christian (4) 10-0 108 2 Haynesville 10-0 94 3 Oak Grove 10-0 90 4 Ascension Catholic 9-1 77 6 Logansport (1) 10-0 75 7 Kentwood 8-2 66 5 West St. John 7-2 55 8 St. Edmund 9-1 37 9 Vermilion Catholic 9-1 30 NR

Others receiving votes: Catholic-Pointe Coupee 16, St. Frederick 7, Opelousas Catholic 5, Basile 4, Ouachita Christian 4, Montgomery 2, Oberlin 1.