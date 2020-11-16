Louisiana QB Levi Lewis Named SBC Player of the Week

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun senior quarterback Levi Lewis threw for a season-high 3 touchdowns, completing 21 passes for 252 yards in Saturday's win at Cajun Field over South Alabama.

For his efforts, he was named the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week today.

Lewis is the eighth player on the team to earn Sun Belt Conference player of the week honors this season.

The last time a Louisiana quarterback earned the honor was Andre Nunez in 2018.

Lewis leads the Sun Belt in 2020 in passing yards with 1880 to go along with 13 touchdown passes.

He's also rushed 32 times for 178 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Lewis revealed last week he will return to the team in 2021, taking advantage of the NCAA allowing players to not lose a year of eligibility in 2020 due to the many moving parts of the college football season caused by the coronavirus pandemic.