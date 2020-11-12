UL QB Levi Lewis Will Return in 2021

There was a time when many wondered who would be the starting quarterback for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns next season.

Now, there's no more need to wonder.

Levi Lewis, who has been the starting quarterback for Louisiana in each of the last two seasons, announced on Wednesday that he will return to the team in 2021.

Earlier this year, the NCAA announced that all FBS players would not lose a year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving all to play an extra season, if they so desire.

A native of Baton Rouge and a product of Scotlandville Magnet High School, Lewis started all 14 games in 2019, helping guide UL to a school-record 11 wins while completing 243-of-378 passes for 3,050 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Those 3,050 yards Lewis threw for last season set a new school single-season record.

Through seven games this season, Lewis has completed 118-of-196 passes for 1,628 yards and ten touchdowns, while rushing for another 175 yards and three scores.

Over his career with the Cajuns, Lewis has appeared in 39 games, completing 426-of-687 passes for 5,640 yards and 45 touchdowns, while rushing for 585 yards and seven touchdowns.

Lewis is currently third on the UL list of all-time leaders list in career touchdown passes with 45. He trails Terrance Broadway by only four for the second slot, while Jake Delhomme leads the way with 64.

Lewis is also currently fourth on the Louisiana all-time passing yards list with 5,640 yards, and has the opportunity to catch Delhomme (9,216 yards) for the top spot, with a strong finish this season and a solid year next season.

It will be fun to watch Lewis chase history next season while helping the Cajuns to many more wins.