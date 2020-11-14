Cajuns Clinch Third Straight Western Division Title

We had all been waiting for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns to put together a complete game this entire season and on Saturday it finally happened. UL not only defeated the South Alabama Jaguars in dominant fashion 38-10 but they clinched their third straight Sun Belt Western Division Title under Billy Napier.

What this means is that they'll represent the Western Division for a third straight season in the annual Sun Belt Championship Game. The last two seasons they've played at Appalachian State and lost, they'll be looking at avenging those losses.

As mentioned, this was a complete victory for Louisiana in all three phases.

The defense held the Jags offense to only ten points, intercepted Desmond Trotter on their first possession, and cashed it into seven points right off the bat. They also forced a fumble on a Percy Butler strip-sack.

The defense also held South Al to just 268 yards of total offense, 145 for their passing game, and 123 for their rushing attack.

Offensively, as mentioned they were able to turn an interception into seven points on their first drive. They were also able to start fast, something that has also alluded them all season long. UL put up 28 points in the first half and never looked back.

Levi Lewis had a really solid game throwing for 251 yards, three scores, and one tipped interception. In addition, he spread the ball around to ten different receivers throwing touchdowns to Trey Ragas, Jalen Williams, and Errol Rogers Jr.

The running game had it going in this one as well with 254 combined yards. Chris Smith led the way with seven carries for 99 yards and his first touchdown on the ground this season. Trey Ragas had 10 carries for 78 yards and Elijah Mitchell went 15 carries, 61 yards, and a score as well.

The third phase was special teams, the return game was good all afternoon, and new kicker Kenny Almendares went 1/1 on field goals and 100% on extra points.

With the win, Louisiana improved to 7-1 overall and 5-1 in the Sun Belt.

Next up will be a date with Central Arkansas, their final home game of the regular season next Saturday at 1 p.m.