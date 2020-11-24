Louisiana Going Back to Phase 2, with Modifications

More restrictions are being put in place as Louisiana combats a third wave of the coronavirus. Governor John Bel Edwards made the announcement today in a press conference.

"We're going to take a step back to a revised Phase 2 with modifications," says Gov. Edwards. "We have to have more adherence to the mitigation measures."

While all regions in the state are suffering significant increases in cases, positivity, and hospitalizations, three parishes have been identified by the White House report as being hotspots and account for 20% of all the new cases - East Baton Rouge, Ouachita, and Jefferson.

"We are in for a rough patch," cautioned Edwards, who mentioned hospitalizations doubling since October 3rd. "We have to make sure hospitals remain able to provide life-saving care. It's imperative we take action and take action now."

Gov. Edwards said the restrictions will become effective tomorrow (Wednesday) and last for 28 days, expiring December 23rd. He did caution not to have expectations that restrictions will be relaxed in December, though.

"I don't want to have to cancel non-emergency surgeries and procedures again," noted Governor Edwards before announcing the restrictions.

Restaurants and gyms will be limited to 50% capacity

Churches and places of worship will stay at 75% capacity

Indoor bars can be open to on-premises consumption at 25% if they are in a parish that meets the percentage standard (numbers will be updated on Wednesday); all bars will be allowed 25% capacity outside capped at 50 people

Indoor gatherings will be limited to 25% with 75 person capacity; Outdoor gatherings will be limited to 25% with 150 person capacity.

Spectator capacity at sporting events will stay at 25% capacity.

Edwards announces he won't close schools and that he is leaving it up to local school districts and BESE.

"Holiday parties are a recipe for disaster right now," said Edwards. "If we stay on the trajectory we will have no choice but to come back and put even more restrictions in place."

