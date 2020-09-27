Louisiana Drops Out of Latest Top 25 Polls, LSU Takes Big Dip

Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns (3-0) fell out of the latest AP Top 25 and Coaches poll following yesterday's 20-18 win over Georgia Southern.

In the AP, UL was ranked #19 last week. They are receiving the 2nd most votes among teams just outside of the top 25, which would technically make them #27.

LSU (0-1) dropped 14 spots from #6 to #20 after their disappointing start to the season in Saturday's 44-34 loss to Mississippi State.

This marks the first weeks the polls began ranking Big 10 teams again after the conference announced they would reverse course and play fall football beginning in October, and in the AP polls, schools from the PAC-12 were allowed to be ranked for the same reason.

With fewer spots in the top 25, Louisiana fell just one spot outside of the Coaches Poll top 25, receiving the most votes (108) of any team outside of the rankings (putting them at #26), while LSU dropped a dozen spots back to #17.

AP Top 25 Poll

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Florida

4. Georgia

5. Notre Dame

6. Ohio State

7. Auburn

8. Miami

9. Texas

10. Penn State

11. UCF

12. North Carolina

13. Texas A&M

14. Oregon

15. Cincinnati

16. Mississippi State

17. Oklahoma State

18. Oklahoma

19. Wisconsin

20. LSU

21. Tennessee

22. BYU

23. Michigan

24. Pittsburgh

25. Memphis

Others receiving votes:

Virginia Tech 195, Louisiana 126, Minnesota 110, USC 104, Kansas State 60, SMU 37, Marshall 31, Baylor 22, Iowa 16, Utah 14, Virginia 12, Arkansas State 11, UAB 5, Washington 4, Kentucky 4, Louisville 4, Army 3

Amway/USA Today/Coaches Poll

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Florida

4. Georgia

5. Notre Dame

6. Ohio State

7. Auburn

8. Miami

9. Texas

10. Penn State

11. North Carolina

12. UCF

13. Texas A&M

14. Mississippi State

15. Cincinnati

16. Oklahoma

17. LSU

18. Wisconsin

19. Oklahoma State

20. Tennessee

21. Michigan

22. BYU

23. Virginia Tech

24. Memphis

25. Pittsburgh

Others receiving votes: Louisiana 108, Minnesota 106, SMU 46, Kansas State 33, Iowa 32, Virginia 29, Baylor 25, Marshall 22, Kentucky 17, Arkansas State 16, Boston College 9, South Carolina 6, Nebraska 4, UAB 3, Coastal Carolina 3, Army 3, Louisiana Tech 2, Ole Miss 1