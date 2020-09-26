6 LSU Struggles in 44-34 Loss to Mississippi State

LSU entered Saturday with the longest active winning streak in FBS college football at 16. It came to an end today after the Tigers were defeated by Mississippi State 44-34.

With only 25% of Tiger Stadium filled, things felt a tad off most of the afternoon for LSU.

In their season-opening game, fans in masks sat in seat pods 6 feet apart from one another.

In 2020, the safety protocols are put in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

LSU's defense had trouble preventing the Bulldogs spread offense, and had protection issues along the offensive line as they struggled to protect quarterback Myles Brennan.

Bulldogs quarterback K.J. Costello sliced and diced the Tigers defense, throwing for 623 yards and 5 touchdowns, including 3 touchdown passes on 3rd and long plays.

His 623 passing yards is a single-game SEC record.

"I thought we got better as time went on," said Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach. "(K.J.) had a really good debut. We had a turnover or two, but that wasn't just him."

Despite turning it over 4 times and losing the turnover battle by 3, Mississippi State looked like the better team all game.

Brennan finished 27 of 46 for 345 yards, 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

He was under duress all game and was sacked 7 times.

Terrance Marshall led LSU receivers with 7 catches for 117 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The Tigers had a few bright spots from some new faces.

Senior linebacker transfer Jabril Cox scored the first LSU points of the year on a pick 6 in the second quarter, while true freshmen tight end Arik Gilbert reeled in 4 receptions for 37 yards and a touchdown.

LSU (0-1) travels to Nashville next week for a matchup with Vanderbilt.