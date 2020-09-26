Confidence is Key as Snyder Kicks Cajuns to Walk-off Win

What a win for the 19th ranked Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns on Saturday afternoon as they defeated the Georgia Southern Golden Eagles on a walk-off 53-yard field goal from kicker Nate Snyder 20-18. (Barstool Sun Belt)

And here's the locker room after the game via Ragin' Cajuns Football:

The Cajuns trailed 18-17 after Georgia Southern went for two on a score late in the ballgame with under one minute to go in the 4th quarter.

Levi Lewis dinked and dunked the UL offense down the field and set Snyder up for his late-game heroics keeping the Cajuns perfect on the season at 3-0, their first such start since 1988.

Things didn't get off to a great start in this one for Louisiana but were able to hold their ground against the Golden Eagles on a 4th down deep in their own territory.

However, on the ensuing drive, the Cajuns were stopped deep in opposing territory by the Georgia Southern defense on a 4th down electing not to kick a field goal.

There were limited drives throughout the first-half which is typically what happens when the opposing team is running a triple-option offense and routinely putting together double-digit play drives. Those types of drives chew the clock up and made it difficult for UL to find any rhythm offensively.

The lone Cajun touchdown in that first-half was scored by running back Trey Ragas who would carry most of the heavy lifting after Chris Smith was carted to the locker room during that drive after a 36-yard run.

The two teams would exchange turnovers towards the end of the half but it was the Cajuns who would have the opportunity to break a 7-7 tie.

Levi Lewis would connect with Peter LeBlanc on a 34-yard reception down to the Golden Eagles 17-yard line with five seconds remaining. Unfortunately, kicker Nate Snyder would miss the 34-yard field goal and the game remained tied heading to half time.

In the third quarter, the Cajuns punted for the first time in the game and there were only three drives, two by the Cajuns and one by Georgia Southern. Each team got deep into the other's territory and both came away with field goals. Nate Snyder did connect on a 25-yard attempt to tie the game at 10.

As the fourth quarter began the Cajuns started with the football and marched their way down the field after a Georgia Southern punt. They would break the tie with a Levi Lewis 27-yard strike to freshman WR Errol Rogers Jr. to take a 17-10 lead. It was the freshman's second career catch and first career touchdown as a Cajun. Good to see the young wide-outs stepping up and making plays.

Georgia Southern would miss a 41-yard field goal on their next drive but came back with a vengeance as QB Shai Werts hit Beau Johnson down the left sideline on the catch and run of 57 yards. However, when he reached out for the goal line he fumbled out of the back of the end zone for a touchback, Louisiana football.

The Cajuns stalled out on offense and as the second-half was nearing its end with about two minutes to go Southern scored when Shai Werts hit Kaleb Hood for a 28-yard TD pass. He found Hood once again for the two-point conversion and took the lead 18-17.

In the end, the Cajuns did just enough to win again as Nate Snyder nailed a 53-yard field goal to win it as time expired, 20-18.

With the win, the Cajuns are 3-0 overall and 2-0 in Sun Belt Conference play.

They'll have next weekend off before traveling to Appalachian State on Wednesday, October 7th at 6:30p.

