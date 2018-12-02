Lafayette Among La’ s Top Christmas Destinations [Video]

Lafayette's a better place to spend Christmas than New Orleans! The Crescent city is among America's favorite tourist destinations, but two Acadiana cities are preferable for celebrating Christmas, according to a popular travel site. Lafayette is Louisiana's #3 best place to spend the Christmas holiday, according to tripping.com. Noel Acadien au Village is cited as a "must see." It's featured in the Hallmark movie "The Christmas Contract." The various parades around the area are also a popular attraction. Add the Joie De Vivre of the locals, and the world's best food. You have an unbeatable combination. The other Acadiana city that made the top 7 is Oplelousas at #4. Le Vieux Village dates back to the 100's. Bring your pet to the Santa Paws event.