The Most In-Demand Christmas Gifts for All 50 States

Let the last minute Christmas shopping begin.

As we get closer to Christmas, many of us are still looking for that perfect gift, the one that everyone wants.

Well, what's the most in-demand gift for all of Louisiana? Like many others, we too are looking for the latest PlayStation console.

As a matter of fact, the Playstation is in most demand in six states. The iPhone 12 is next on the list with five states.

Homesnacks went to Google and did the research to find out what people in each state were searching for this Christmas and it appears we here in Louisiana are looking for the Playstation.

As for our neighbors to the east of us, well folks in Mississippi are looking for the Barbie Dreamhouse.

Here's the complete breakdown state-by-state. Oh, one more thing, has anyone in Louisiana had any luck getting the Playstation 5 console?