Saints Fans Christmas Wish List

Last Christmas I gave you my heart

But the very next day you gave it away

This year, to save me from tears

I'll give it to someone special

The lyrics from George Michael's hit Christmas song of the 80s ring halfway true for Saints fans.

While it wasn't the very next day, it was a little over a week later when New Orleans lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Minnesota Vikings.

This year, the only way to save tears is to meet the ultimate expectation of Saints fans. But don't expect any members of the Who Dat Nation to give their heart to another team. Any lifelong Saints fan knows the tough times make the good times the most enjoyable.

If Saints fans were making a Christmas wish list, what would be on it?