Kaplan High Puts South Louisiana Spin on National Anthem

This past Friday night at Kaplan High Schools's Pirate Stadium they played the national anthem before the start of the football game. That's not the unique part of this story. What makes this story so uniquely South Louisiana is just how the anthem was performed.

The Facebook page identifies the musician as Lukas Meaux, to which we say HELLLOOOO MEAUX!. It's just something that we do.

I have to admit, I have never heard our nation's anthem performed with such simplistic brilliance. I watched, I listened, I was mesmerized, and quite proud. Not only for the tribute to our nation but for this uniquely South Louisiana slant to the song.