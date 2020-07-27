Mike Ditka Against Kneeling In New Women’s Football League

Mike Ditka says that he is against kneeling during the National Anthem in the new professional football league for women, "If you can't respect our national anthem, get the hell out of the country".

Mike Ditka, former head coach of the Chicago Bears and Hall of Famer, is planning to be the chairman of a new professional football league for women called the 'X League'.

He talked with TMZ Sports and during the interview, he was asked about if kneeling during the National Anthem would be allowed in the 'X League'. "If you can't respect our national anthem, get the hell out of the country," Ditka said. "That's the way I feel. Of course, I'm old fashioned, so I'm only going to say what I feel."

Ditka went on to explain his stance, citing that someone should not be protesting against a country that has given them the oppurtunity to play a game for a living.

While being critical of kneeling in professional sports, Ditka is stepping up when it comes to equality for men and women in the sports world. He spoke about how many talented female athletes there are that want to play football, but there is no league for women. "Women play every sport there is in the country... except football. So why not football?", Ditka told TMZ Sports.

You can see the full interview with Mike Ditka here.