Mark Cuban has directed his team to NOT play the National Anthem prior to any of their home games in American Airlines Arena in Dallas.

The billionaire owner, who is part of the television show Shark Tank, confirmed to ESPN that he has instructed his team to not play the National Anthem prior to home games.

I read that this move will be permanent and not temporary as the Mavs have not played the anthem at all this year.

Will more teams follow suit here and not play the anthem prior to games? I guess we will have to wait and see.

However, I ask, how do you feel about this decision? Would you be upset if you were inside a stadium or arena and you did NOT hear the National Anthem? Feel free to discuss in the comment section on social media.

Cuban did not elaborate as to why he made this call.

Now, in an update to the developing story, this is now being reported.