Julian Edelman Retires As A New England Patriot After 11 NFL Seasons

Longtime star receiver for the New England Patriots, three time Super Bowl Champion and Super Bowl MVP, Julian Edelman announced his retirement from the NFL today in an emotional video that was filmed under the lights in Foxborough, Massachusetts where #11 made so many incredible plays.

See the emotional video posted by @Edelman11 on Twitter below.

The details of Julian Edelman's retirement started coming out today and fans were unsure what this move meant for #11. Further explanation from @AdamSchefter on Twitter below.

Word on the retirement of Edelman from head coach of the New England Patriots, Bill Belichick, here.

For those who aren't as in touch with the career that Julian Edelman had, check out some details from his Hall of Fame worthy journey.

Football fans everywhere have a certain level of respect for Julian Edelman. His grit and will to win showed every time he played and whether you liked the Patriots or not, Edelman was just about the hardest guy to hate.

No matter what the retired life of Julian Edelman will entail, #11 will be successful in whatever he decides to do.

It would be a shame for me not to include one of the greatest catches in NFL history made by Julian Edelman against the Atlanta Falcons in a Super Bowl game that I still list as the best sporting event I have ever seen. Enjoy!