Joe Burrow isn't even an NFL player yet but he's already appeared in a brand new fun series with a couple of NFL stars.

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman posted on his Instagram a new partnership series with nerf.

We all grew up with nerf guns and all would love to relive our childhood memories teaming up with our friends and have some nerf wars.

Julian Edelman, Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Joe Burrow, Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey, and another former LSU player now Jets safety Jamal Adams team up to have a little nerf war in the nerf house.

Enjoy.