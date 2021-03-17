Jeopardy! Contestants Are Forbidden to Make These Five Wagers

If you're lucky, and smart enough to make it onto the game show Jeopardy!, apparently you are warned in advance that there five wagers you are forbidden to make.

On Twitter recently, Jeopardy! Champion James Holzhauer as well as Ken Jennings, the ultimate Jeopardy! Champion who won over $3 million, revealed that there are a few monetary wagers contestants are banned from making.

Contestants are warned that if they wager any of these dollar amounts, it will not be accepted...or worse.

What Wagers Are Banned From Jeopardy!?

The five controversial wagers are banned because of their connection to things like Satanism, sex, and white supremacy.

Obviously, the first banned Jeopardy! wager that probably comes to mins is $69.

Champion Ken Jennings actually wagered that amount while he was a contestant on Jeopardy!, but according to Jennings it has since been added to the forbidden wagers list.

OK, OK...I get it. I would surely snicker and crack wise if I saw a Jeopardy! contestant wager that amount. I'm not proud of it, just being honest.

One of the other forbidden Jeopardy! wagers is $666. Clearly with the evil connotations associated with the devil's number, the show's producers blacklisted that number as well.

It seems that wagering $666 was only banned about two to three years ago after a Jeopardy! contestant actually did it.

Although it's forbidden to bid $666, there's no way producers can control the amount of money a contestant can win, like what apparently happened on Jeopardy! in 2010.

So now we know two of the five wagers you can't make, what about the other three?

Mashable.com reports those wagers are "$14, $88, and $1488".

The number 1488 is recognized as a symbol of hate.

From ADL.org -

"1488 is a combination of two popular white supremacist numeric symbols. The first symbol is 14, which is shorthand for the '14 Words' slogan: 'We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children.' The second is 88, which stands for 'Heil Hitler' (H being the 8th letter of the alphabet)."

As a result, the wagers $1488, $14 and $88 have all three been banned.

Wow, I don't know about you, but I learned quite a bit looking into the "Forbidden Jeopardy! Wagers."