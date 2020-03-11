Alex Trebek Acts Out Football Referee Signals on Jeopardy [Video]

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek occasionally becomes the focal point of a viral video when contestants on the famous gameshow struggle.

Several years ago, a clip of clueless contestants in a football category left Trebek befuddled.

Yesterday, contestants fared better (but not great) with these than previous football questions in years past, as Trebek acted out referee signals.

Yesterday's clip isn't nearly as funny as this one from two years ago.