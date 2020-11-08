Sports World Reacts to Passing of ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Alex Trebek

The world mourned on Sunday with the passing of legendary 'Jeopardy!' game show host Alex Trebek due to pancreatic cancer which he was diagnosed with in March 2019.

According to ABC, Trebek, who was 80 years old, hosted 'Jeopardy!' for 37 years and won just about as many Emmy Awards with 35. He was talented, witty, handsome, a professional, and from all accounts an overall good person.

The show's Executive Producer Mark Richards had this to say regarding Trebek, “This is an enormous loss for the JEOPARDY! staff, crew and all of Alex’s millions of fans. He was a legend of the industry that we were all lucky to watch night after night for 37 years,"

Millions of fans indeed, including a ton of sports figures, teams, and athletes from all walks of life.

Here's a look at the many organizations and athletes who paid tribute to the great Alex Trebek on Sunday.

The NHL:

Jeopardy! Sports:

Hall of Fame NFL WR Shannon Sharpe:

NHL All-Star P.K. Subban:

The WWE:

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers:

You're right Aaron, weeknights at 6p will never be the same, he's left some mighty big shoes to fill. Rodgers actually won Celebrity Jeopardy back in 2015 as he defeated Kevin O'Leary from Shark Tank and astronaut Mark Kelly. In doing so, he won $50,000 for Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer.

The guys on FOX Sports: NFL paid tribute to Trebek on Sunday during their show as well:

Sportscenter:

I've never been very good at trivia, I actively avoid trivia nights at bar's but I always enjoyed the charisma, charm, wit, and the ability to elegantly host a game show on national TV the way Alex Trebek did for so long. Rest in Peace to the game show host LEGEND.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook