Have You Seen Burger King’s New ‘Moldy Whopper’ Ad? [VIDEO]

Burger King is trying really hard to prove a point with their brand new global ad campaign. And before you view the video below, we hope you haven't had lunch. It's all about what happens over time to their signature sandwich, the Whopper, without preservatives.

The fast food chain wants to highlight that they are 'removing artificial preservatives from the Whopper in most European countries and in select U.S. markets.'. And according to a statement from Christopher Finazzo, Burger King’s president for the Americas to USA Today, 'A Whopper with no preservatives, colors or flavors from artificial sources is now available in 400 U.S. locations'. Check out the new time lapse ad below, and tell us what you think in the comments.