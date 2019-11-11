Burger King to Roll Out 3 New Meatless Burgers

With the success of Burger King's wildly popular Impossible Whopper, which is plant based and has no meat, the fast food chain was no doubt looking for a follow up. And they might have found it. According to Thrillist, three more meatless burgers are set to be launched in the near future.

The chain is testing the new burgers in 180 restaurants in Milwaukee, Cedar Rapids, Augusta, Cincinnati, and Buffalo before a nationwide rollout. The new burgers are listed below.

The Impossible Whopper Jr. The same plant based patty as the original, just smaller, with tomatoes, lettuce, mayo, ketchup, pickles, and raw onions.

The Impossible Burger. Plant based patty with ketchup, mustard, and pickles on a sesame seed bun.

The Impossible Cheeseburger. Same as above, just add cheese.

Burger King is also going to test a new 'Rebel Whopper' in Europe only, which is plant-based and 100% beef free, with the difference being that the patty is supplied by the Vegetarian Butcher instead of by Impossible Foods. Will you be trying one when they hit the local restaurants here in Acadiana?