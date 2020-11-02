Burger King Just Asked People to Order From McDonald’s, Taco Bell, KFC and More

In a Tweet that began “We never thought we’d be asking you to do this...”, Burger King has urged their customers to order not just from McDonald's, their head-to-head competitor, but from basically from all of their competitors. Here's why...

Currently, a second full lock down is coming in the United Kingdom. Burger King UK has taken to Twitter to encourage people to order food from all of their competitors, listing a total of 21, because as they say in the Tweet these restaurants "employing thousands of staff really need your support at the moment."

Burger King UK is basically embracing the "all for one, and one for all" mentality knowing that overall, the UK will be better off if restaurants can keep from going out of business and people can stay employed.

Below is the Tweet sent out by Burger King UK.