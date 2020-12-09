Have You Had Cajun Eggnog This Season?

We all know about eggnog, but do you know about Cajun Egg Nog? You know Cajuns have to add a little something special to everything. Basic eggnog is a rich, chilled, sweetened, dairy-based beverage that is usually made with milk, cream, sugar, whipped egg whites, and egg yolks. Over the years it’s become a Christmas favorite for social gatherings.

South Louisiana people seem to know everything when it comes to consuming alcoholic beverages. Whether it’s a Mardi Gras celebration or a house party, you’re sure to have a cocktail or two. It’s only fitting that they add some Cajun flare to eggnog.

So what makes an eggnog Cajun? Some say it's to use Cognac. Cognac was America’s favorite spirit for cocktails in the 19th century. It’s an aged French brandy that is commonly used in Louisiana due to the state’s French heritage. But there are plenty of versions.

Because Louisiana is known for their drive-thru daiquiri shops you can also find Cajun Eggnog Daiquiris. It’s a frozen delight popular during the holiday season, especially in New Orleans.

