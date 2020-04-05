Former UL President Dr. Ray Authement Dies At 91

Former President of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Dr. Ray Authement has died. Authement, who led the University for a record 34 years, was 91 years old. Authement held the distinction of being the nation's longest-serving university president. He retired in 2008.

Current UL Lafayette President Dr. Joseph Savoie announced Authement's death in a statement released Sunday evening.

You can read the full statement below.