Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball Un-Official Fan Guide For 2021 Season

The University of Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns baseball team is gearing up for what looks to be a promising 2021 season. Here you can find all of the information for the team's schedule, roster, and outlook heading into the new year of collegiate baseball.

Let's take a look at the schedule for the Cajuns via @RaginCajunsBSB on Twitter.

The Cajuns were chosen to finish third in the coaches' poll for Sun Belt Conference play as we head into the 2021 season. The team was just heating up to round out the shortened 2020 season, as they won six out of the last seven contests.

Keep in mind that there will be six less conference games played amongst Sun Belt Conference teams this season, as the Cajuns start out in New Orleans with a non-conference series against Tulane.

With the Cajuns headed directly into to thick of a 55-game slate, let's dig into the roster.

Starting out with the pitching staff of the Cajuns that holds promising returners along with new talented faces.

Conor Angel and Connor Cooke are two pillars of this Cajuns pitching staff, both bringing experience as starters and relievers. The Junior and Sophomore, respectively, have powerful arms that they carry to the bump as they both throw with impressive velocity.

Jacob Shultz is in his third year back with the University of Louisiana and has been a go-to out of the bullpen for the past couple seasons. Cajuns fans look forward to getting his experience back out on the diamond along with that of Jack Burk, who is healthy and ready to go for another season as a strong leader on the Ragin' Cajun team.

Former Junior College Pitcher of the Year in Arizona, Carter Robinson, adds another another layer of experience after consistently appearing in weekend starts for the Cajuns' last season. We can't forget about Austin Perrin, who has pitched regularly for the Cajuns' since he was a Freshman, but dealt with injury last year.

With other names jumping out like Will Moriarty, who got starts last season, and Jeff Wilson rounding out the plethora of experience this Cajuns' staff holds, you can't help but be excited about the newer arms that could get some shine. Spencer Arrighetti and Jason Nelson should be kept in mind, as these talents could prove to be integral pieces in the team's success throughout the year. The first pitcher you will see on the mound for the Ragin' Cajuns this season will be right-handed Freshman, Hayden Durke, as he gets the start against Tulane for the season opener.

Now, we take a look at the catchers that are currently rostered for the Ragin' Cajuns.

One guy you are sure to see behind the plate quite a bit for the Cajuns' is Senior-transfer from Texas A&M Corpus-Christi, Drake Osborn. New to the program, Osborn brings the most experience out of the group with quite the bat to go along with the rest of his impressive skillset. A great arm and control behind the plate makes Osborn a major addition to this Ragin' Cajuns team.

You will also see the likes of Nick Hagedorn and Julian Brock at catcher. Hagedorn is in his second year with the Cajuns and hits well from the left side of the plate. Brock is also in his second year with the program and proved his skill in both his innings caught and his starts as a DH during last year's shortened season.

One important thing to keep in mind as we round out this Ragin' Cajuns lineup, is that this is a team that will continue to take its form as the season progresses. There are field-players in this Cajuns' lineup that have incredible gloves, there are players who are fantastic hitters, and there are even some that can do both. You can expect to see the team's makeup evolve as hitters get hot and as defensive situations demand. Now in his second year as head coach, Matt Deggs will rely on veterans of the team and new faces alike to take advantage of their opportunities to contribute.

With many skilled infielders and outfielders rostered for the Ragin' Cajuns, here is a look at how the lineup may shake-out for the team's first series of the season against Tulane.

Names like Brennan Breaux, Ben Fitzgerald, and Connor Kimple jump out on this initial lineup for the series against the Green Wave. Guys like Brett Borgogno and Sam Riola could be featured as middle-infielders to begin the year.

We will watch closely to see which Cajuns' are able to show promise through their first series in New Orleans, as all of these talented players hope to play a role in the team's success this year.

Of course, you can catch Coach Matt Deggs' own thoughts on the 2021 season ahead and much more from his January 27, 2021 interview with ESPN 1420 here.

You can also check out long time member of the Ragin' Cajuns baseball program, Coach Anthony Babineaux, and his feelings going into the new season from a February 17, 2021 interview with ESPN 1420 here.

If you're looking for looking for more information on Cajuns' tickets and parking, you can find that HERE.

Want to tune in to cheer on the Cajuns' when they air on TV? You can find the broadcast schedule HERE.

A big thanks goes out to the Official Ragin' Cajuns Baseball page for all of the information. Be sure to check their page out for updates and insights on the team throughout this season.

The road to Omaha begins NOW!