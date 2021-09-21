UL Ragin’ Cajun Homecoming Schedule of Events [VIDEO]

Now that fall is officially here, it's time to look ahead to some of the annual events we love to celebrate every year. And Ragin' Cajuns across America will be coming back to Lafayette for Homecoming Week activities at the end of October. The Cajuns will take on the Texas State Bobcats at Cajun Field on Saturday, Oct. 30, and there is an entire week of fun happenings from October 24-30 leading up to the stand off on the turf.

Although there are events specifically for alumni and also for students, the rest of the happenings sponsored by the University Program Council and the UL Alumni Association are open to the public. The University website says "Homecoming Week is the epitome of University of Louisiana at Lafayette pride! Celebrating the sheer awesomeness of UL Lafayette and bringing alumni back to reminisce on the great times they shared is a huge part of Homecoming Week." I think that pretty much says it all. Welcome home, Ragin' Cajuns! A recap of last year's festivities is in the video below.

Homecoming Week October 24-30

Sunday, October 24

10:00 AM - Homecoming Mass, Our Lady of Wisdom chapel

11:00 AM - 4:00 PM - Paint Your Pride Window Painting Student organizations and UPC decorate the Student Union

4:00 PM - 6:30 PM - Ragin' Rock 'n' Bowl | Kick off Homecoming Week at Ragin' Rock 'n' Bowl with bowling, food, and music. Register online.

All Week - Campus Scavenger Hunt

Monday, October 25

10:00 AM - 2:00 PM - Homecoming Block Party, Cupcake Giveaway at the Student Union Porch

7:00 PM - Culture's Fashion Show at the Cajundome Convention Center

Tuesday, October 26

All day - Paint the Town Red - Businesses Businesses around Acadiana show their Ragin' Cajun pride by decorating in red and white Sign up for your business.

6:00 PM - Campus Feud at Angelle Hall. The Ragin' Cajun version of the popular game show with the UPC

Wednesday, October 27

11:00 AM - 2:00 PM - Wear Red, Get Fed and Campus Cupboard Food Drive

All day - Paint the Town Red - Schools. Local schools across Acadiana show their pride for the Ragin' Cajuns by decorating. Sign up your school

6:00 PM - Cajuns Got Talent in the Cajundome Convention Center

Thursday, October 28

7:00 PM - Yell Like Hell in the Quad. A Ragin' Cajun tradition!

Friday, October 29

8:00 AM - Homecoming Tennis Tournament at Red Lerille's, and Bill Bass Open Golf Tournament

5:30 PM - Golden Ambassador Society Dinner at the Petroleum Club

Time TBA - NPHC Greek Expo

Saturday, October 30

9:00 AM - Alumni Open House at the Alumni Center

10:00 AM - Homecoming Parade -The parade begins at Blackham Coliseum at 10;00 AM and goes down Johnston Street and St. Mary Boulevard to the Alumni Center.

1:00 PM - Alumni tailgating begins at the Alumni Hospitality Tent at Cajun Field, and Student tailgating begins at Gate E, hosted by the UPC

1:30 PM - Cajun Walk down Reinhardt Drive

2:30 PM - Gates open at Cajun Field

3:00 PM - The Pride of Acadiana marching band begins their walk down Reinhardt Drive

3:45 PM - The Pride of Acadiana marching band pre-game performance

4:00 PM - Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs. Texas State Bobcats at Cajun Field

7:30 PM - Christiana Smith "Sweet Sounds of Sharing" at the Alumni Center. The Christiana Smith African American Alumni Chapter celebrates this year's honorees. Pre-registration is encouraged