Former LSU Star Sahvannah Jaquish Joins Staff of New DI School

A former LSU softball star will apparently be joining the coaching staff of a Division II school set to make the transition to the Divison I ranks.

Justin's World of Softball reported over the weekend that Sahvannah Jaquish, who played for LSU from 2014-2017, has been named an assistant coach for Dixie St. University, located in St. George Utah.

Dixie St., who will be members of the WAC, will officially begin the transition from Division II to Division I on July 1.

Primarily a catcher with the Tigers, Jaquish, who previously served as an assistant coach at the University of La Verne, was the first LSU player to ever be named an All-American in all four years, finishing he stellar career with 56 homers and 268 runs batted in.