Former Jennings High Standout Travis Etienne Going Pro

Fans of the Jennings High Bulldogs football team certainly remember him. I would imagine there might a few opponents who played against him that are still nursing bruises caused by him. He is Travis Etienne. Former Jennings Bulldog standout running back and record-breaking running back for the Clemson Tigers.

Yesterday, via Instagram Etienne announced his intention to forgo his final year of NCAA eligibility and declare for the NFL draft. In case you're wondering about that "final year of eligibility" remember the NCAA allowed players an extra year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Etienne will leave the Clemson Tigers program with a host school rushing records and he is also one of the most decorated running backs in the Atlantic Coast Conference. There is no doubt that Etienne's talents will translate well into the NFL.

In fact, Todd McShay, a noted NFL draft pundit, has Etienne going to the Arizona Cardinals with the number 16 overall pick in the upcoming draft. In Etienne's four year career at Clemson, he rushed for 70 touchdowns and amassed almost 5,000 yards on the ground.

I am pretty sure almost every NFL team could use such an explosive running back in their lineup. We have followed Travis since his days at Jennings High School. He certainly has been a great example for Louisiana athletes during his time at Clemson and we wish him the best in the next phase of his football career.