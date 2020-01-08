Town of Jennings Split on Who to Support in Championship Game

It's the kind of dilemma that seems to only happen in Louisiana. Next Monday night in New Orleans the LSU Tigers will face the Clemson Tigers in the CFP National Championship game. It's a pretty safe bet that most Tiger fans in The Boot will be cheering the LSU Tigers and not the South Carolina version.

However, in the Jeff Davis Parish town of Jennings feelings are obviously a little, no a lot, more divided. You see Clemson star running back Travis Etienne is a hometown product.

He played his high school games at Jennings High School. As a senior at Jennings High School, Etienne rushed for 2,459 yards with 39 touchdowns. Oh, and he is also the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year.

So you can see the reason for the support for Tigers in orange instead of the Tigers in purple and gold. And there is a lot of support for Etienne in Jennings. A quick drive down the main drag and you'll see quite a few Clemson flags wafting in the same breeze as the LSU flags.

Despite what you may have heard earlier in the week, there seems to be a great deal of respect shared for Etienne and his supporters from even most avid LSU fans. As for me, I hope both teams play their best and the team that plays better on Monday night is rewarded for that effort.

I just hope we don't wake up Tuesday morning whining and crying about something the guys in the striped shirts did or didn't do. Oh, and I hope to get to visit the Rocket Drive-Inn in Jennings really soon. The people are so nice, the food is so good, and they're happy to feed fans of any team.