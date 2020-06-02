Former Auburn Coach Pat Dye Passes Away

A college football coaching legend died on Monday.

Former Auburn head coach Pat Dye passed in Auburn, Alabama at the age of 80.

No caused of death has been released but Dye was hospitalized in May for kidney-related issues before testing positive for COVID-19 during his hospital stay.

A native of Blythe, Georgia, Dye played college football at Georgia prior to playing professionally for the Edmonton Eskimos in the Canadian Football League.

Dye began his coaching career as an assistant at Alabama in 1965, before becoming head coach at East Carolina in 1975.

After six seasons at East Carolina, where he compiled an overall record of 48-18-1, Dye became the head coach at Wyoming for one season (1980), going 6-5, prior to taking the head coaching position at Auburn in 1981.

From 1981-92, Dye went 99-39-4 with the Tigers, including a 6-6 record in the Iron Bowl and a national championship in 1983.

Dye, who compiled an overall record of 153-62-5 as a head coach, was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2005.