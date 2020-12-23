ULM to Name Terry Bowden Football Coach

A former SEC head had coach is apparently going to being spending the next few years at a state school.

The ULM Warhawks are expected to name former Auburn head coach Terry Bowden to become its new head coach on Wednesday.

The ULM job became open earlier this month when Matt Viator was dismissed after compiling a 19-35 record over five years with the Warhawks, including an 0-10 season this year.

The son of football coaching legend Bobby Bowden, and the brother of former Tulane head coach Tommy Bowden, Terry Bowden began his coaching career at Salem College in 1983, before moving on to coach Samford from 1987-1992.

In 1993, Bowden was named the new head coach at Auburn, where he led the Tigers to a perfect 11-0 record, becoming the first coach to go undefeated in his debut season at a Division I school.

In 1994, Auburn won its first nine games, extending their win streak to 20 games, prior to finishing the season with an overall record of 9-1-1.

After back-to-back 8-4 seasons in 1995 and 1996, Bowden guided Auburn to a 10-3 record in 1997, before losing to Tennessee in the SEC Championship Game.

Auburn got off to a 1-5 start in 1998 and dismissed Bowden as head coach, after compiling an overall record of 47-17-1 at the school over parts of six seasons.

Bowden spent the next ten years in broadcasting before taking over for former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun head coach Mark Hudspeth at North Alabama.

The 64-year Bowden became the head coach at Akron in 2012, guiding the Zips to 35-52 record over seven seasons.

Over parts of 13 seasons at the Division I level, Bowden has accumulated an overall coaching record of 82-69-1.