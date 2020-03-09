First Presumptive Coronavirus Case Reported in Louisiana

In Governor John Bel Edwards Opening Legislative Session remarks to the House and Senate today, he confirmed Louisiana's first presumptive positive case of COVID-19, the coronavirus.

The only known case of the illness in the state is affecting a Jefferson Parish resident who is hospitalized in Orleans Parish.

“While today is the first time that we can confirm that we have a presumptive positive coronavirus case, Louisiana has been preparing for this moment for many weeks," says Gov. Edwards. "The CDC still believes the risk to the general public is low, but we will work quickly and decisively to assess the risk to those around this patient. Now together we all—as a government, as health care systems and providers, as schools, businesses and as neighbors—must take action and be vigilant to prevent the spread of this virus in our great state.”

“Encouragingly, we were able to test this patient due to recently broadened criteria,” said Stephen Russo, Interim Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health. “It’s critical to be able to catch COVID-19 early to prevent spread in our communities.”

Louisiana will send the presumptive positive test to the CDC for final confirmation of COVID-19.

WATCH BELOW as Governor John Bel Edwards addresses the issue.