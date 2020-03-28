Doctor Shares Tips On Safe Grocery Shopping During Pandemic

These tips are invaluable in keeping yourself and others safe when shopping for groceries and other needed supplies.

Dr. Jeffry VanWingen has created a video that offers tips to keep yourself and others safe while shopping and ordering take - out. Dr. VanWingen explains how 'sterile technique,' which is used in the medical field, can be applied to shopping and other necessary tasks during the coronavirus pandemic.

