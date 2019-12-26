So how long is too long to keep your Christmas tree up? If you ask yourself this year after year, you’re not alone. Christmas trees can stay up longer than you might think. Many people go with tradition and religious beliefs, and some just make up their own rules. Of course, there are the ones like me that procrastinate because I’d rather stick needles in my eyes than begin the tedious task of packing all the Christmas decorations away. Some people believe it is bad luck to keep your tree up for too long. One thing we know for a fact is that a real live tree can only last for so long.

Oli Scarff/Getty Images

Many Christians have marked the end of the Christmas season on the Twelfth Night (which is 12 nights after Christmas), also called the Eve of the Epiphany. This dates back to the 4th century. The Epiphany marks the day the Three Wise Men visited baby Jesus. That is either celebrated on January 5th or 6th. Some people count day one as Christmas and some do not. Its reported that Christian groups disagree over which date is the correct one. So, tradition says that the Twelfth Night is when you are supposed to take down your Christmas tree and decorations. It’s even believed by some to be bad luck if you wait too long after that night. Traditionally, Catholics will follow this.

Now, a lot of Catholics live in Louisiana which means they celebrate Mardi Gras. Many people in Louisiana replace their Christmas decorations on their tree with purple, green and gold making it a Mardi Gras tree.

You take down your Christmas tree when it’s convenient for you and your family. Whether it’s the day after Christmas, New Year’s Eve, or after the Twelfth Night, there really isn’t a correct answer. But, I promise you, no one wants you to wait until March.