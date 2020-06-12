Cane Cutters Baseball Set for End of June Start With Revamped TCL

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

With no live sports happening at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic this is a ray of hope and a step in the right direction for local collegiate baseball with the Acadiana Cane Cutters.

The Cane Cutters are Acadiana's local summer, collegiate baseball team, as part of the Texas Collegiate League and on Thursday an exciting new change was announced via a press release from the Cutters.

The league, which will be entering its 17th season, usually plays with four or five teams will expand to 10 and split into two divisions, a north, and a south division. The expansion will come with five Minor League Baseball affiliated ballparks that will host teams.

The four mainstay teams are the Cutters, the Brazos Valley Bombers, the Texarkana Twins, and the Victoria Generals.

The six new teams are the San Antonio Flying Chanclas, the Round Rock Hairymen, Amarillo Sod Poodles (two teams), Frisco RoughRiders, and Tulsa Drillers.

The divisions will break down as so:

North:

Amarillo Sod Poodles (two teams), Frisco RoughRiders, Tulsa Drillers, and the Texarkana Twins.

South:

Acadiana Cane Cutters, Round Rock Hairymen, San Antonio Flying Chanclas, Brazos Valley Bombers, and Victoria Generals.

The regular season will begin June 30th at Fabacher Field as the Cane Cutters will host the Victoria Generals and is scheduled to conclude August 2nd at home against the Texarkana Twins.

The two top seeds from each division will face-off in a three-game series, the winner from each division will then compete in the TCL winner-take-all Championship Game.

Check out the Cane Cutters website for schedule and ticket information.

Geaux Cutters!

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook