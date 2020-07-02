UL Baseball Commit Blake Marshall Shines in Cane Cutters Win

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Acadiana Cane Cutters defeated the Victoria Generals on Wednesday night 6-4 for their first victory of the 2020 season and Cajun Nation got a great glimpse into one of their future arms in the win.

Blake Marshall, a kid hailing from Mandeville, Louisana, and a pitcher from Division II Hinds NJCAA struggled his freshman year and had only pitched one inning last season.

However, Wednesday night Marshall entered the game with the Cane Cutters holding a 6-3 lead and was absolutely shutdown against the Generals. The lefty pitched 3.1 innings in relief, allowed just two hits, one run, didn't walk a batter and struck out seven.

It was his first appearance of the season and he featured a lively fastball and a tight, crisp breaking ball that constantly baffled hitters. The command was on point and his delivery was very smooth as he was in control over his 3.1 innings pitched.

Cajun nation should definitely keep their eyes on this kid as the summer moves forward here in a shortened 2020 Cane Cutters season.

Marshall was a two-sport athlete in high school playing baseball and football, he's six foot and 190lbs. In his baseball career, he lettered for three seasons for Michael Woods at Fontainebleau High School in Mandeville while being named to the All-District Team as well as team MVP.

In football, he also lettered for three seasons in which he totaled a school-record 161 tackles in a single season because of that he was named as the team's defensive MVP.

