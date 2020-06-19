Acadiana Cane Cutters Sign Two LSU Tigers for the Summer

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Acadiana Cane Cutters get their 2020 summer season rolling at the end of the month on June 30th at Fabacher Field and this week the team announced that they've signed two LSU players.

The two guys that they've signed are junior pitcher Ma'khail Hilliard and freshman outfielder Mitchell Sanford.

The junior Hilliard is a Central, Louisiana native and has dealt with injuries in his Tiger career. As a freshman at LSU he was named to the Freshman All-American Team (2018), 2018 All-SEC Freshman Team, 2018 All-Louisiana Second Team.

During that 2018 season, his freshman year is when he was most healthy and effective. Hilliard finished the season appearing in 17 games while starting 12 and finishing with a 9-5 record. He threw 76 innings, allowed 31 walks, and struck out 70 batters, and batters hit .247 against him.

In 2019 he pitched mainly as a reliever as he appeared in 21 games while starting just six times. He threw 44 innings, was 0-4, pitched to a 5.32 ERA, walked 16 guys while striking out 57, and opposing hitters batted .250 against him.

Here's the scouting report on Hilliard via lsusports.net:

"Talented pitcher that worked in LSU's weekend starting rotation in 2018 and primarily as a reliever in 2019 ... has loose arm action with a very good 12-to-6 curveball that displays a lot of bite ... also has a good downhill angle with his fastball because of his overhand delivery ... fastball sits in the upper 80s and touches the low 90s, and numbers could get higher as his body develops ... capped off his high school career by leading Central High School (located just north of Baton Rouge) to the 2017 state championship."

Now, the young man Mitchell Sanford is from Berwick, Louisiana, and was an extremely successful high school position player. He was a two-time All-State selection and four-time All-District player at Berwick High. In addition, he was voted Hitter of the Year after his senior season in Class 3A batting .427, collected 12 doubles, seven triples, and six home runs.

During the pandemic shortened 2020 season when Sanford was a freshman he appeared in nine games with four starts. In limited action, he hit .250 (3/12), scored five runs, and knocked in two.

