Brother of Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Dies

The brother of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has died. The team made the announcement on Thursday evening after rumors began circulating about Jace Prescott.

The reason for his death is unknown. Jace was 31 years old.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram spoke to his uncle, Phillip Ebarb, who said Prescott died at his home in Orange, Texas.

Nicknamed "Moose," the 6-foot-6, 343-pounder was a star offensive lineman at Haughton High School (just east of Shreveport). He would go on to play college football at Northwestern State (La.) from 2008-10.

You may recall a Campbell's "Champions of Chunky" television commercial last year that featured Jace along with his famous brother Dak and older brother, Tad.

Even before Dak began playing pro football, he looked up to his older brothers as motivation to make it to the next level.

"I'm playing for my brothers," Dak said. "Also for my grandmas, aunts, uncles, dad and friends. Coach (Rodney) Guin -- anybody who helped me get in this position."

Of course, this is not the first tragedy for the Prescott family. The matriarch of the family, Peggy, died of colon cancer in 2013.