Pro Football Focus Lists Top 10 NFL Quarterbacks

Who are the top ten quarterbacks in the NFL entering the 2021 season?

Really, in no great surprise, Pro Football Focus lists Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1-2, to begin their list of the top ten quarterbacks in football.

The 25-year old Mahomes, who won the NFL's Most Valuable Player Award in 2018, threw for 4,740 yards and 38 touchdowns last season and has thrown for an incredible 14,152 yards and 114 touchdowns in only four seasons.

The ageless 43-year old Brady, a three-time NFL MVP selection, threw for 4,633 yards and 30 touchdowns last season in his first year with Tampa Bay, helping the Buccaneers to a 31-9 win over the Chiefs n Super Bowl LV.

A seven-time Super Bowl Champion with the New England Patriots and Buccaneers, Brady has thrown for 79,204 yards and 581 touchdowns over his amazing career.

Rounding out the top five, PFF has Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers, Russell Wilson of the Seatle Seahawks, and Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills listed at 3-5, respectively.

Finally, at 6-10, Dak Prescott (Cowboys), Matt Ryan (Falcons), Kirk Cousins (Vikings), Baker Mayfield (Browns), and Lamar Jackson (Ravens) finish off the list.