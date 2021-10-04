Get our free mobile app

If you're from Louisiana, there's no way you don't know about the pride of Haughton, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott!

If you ever saw Dak play in high school as a Haughton Buccaneer, you knew he had God-given talent. He took that talent to college football's toughest conference, the SEC, leading the Mississippi State University Bulldogs during his undergrad years breaking records left and right. Dak was then drafted by the Dallas Cowboys as a fourth-round pick in 2016, ultimately taking over the starting quarterback position from Tony Romo.

Despite his ankle injury last year, Dak signed a four-year $160 million contract extension earlier this year. However, judging by the Prosper, TX home he bought in 2019, Dak didn't plan on leaving Texas. Not bad for a man from humble beginnings! In fact, to this day, Dak is all about his Faith and remembering his dear mother Peggy Prescott who passed away in 2013.

In honor of his mother Peggy, Dak has the word 'Faith' printed in the endzone of the football field he had installed on the property with the 'a' replaced with a silhouette of Dak pointing to the sky in tribute. But that's not the only amazing thing about this sports star's home.

According to Zillow, the home was sold in 2019 for $3,185,000. The pictures of the home are from the last time it was listed for sale along with a shot from Google Street View to show off Dak's personal football field. Clearly, the home is incredible. Heck, it even has a certified safe room! Talk about having ALL the amenities! Why don't we go ahead and take a tour, shall we?

Check Out Cowboys' Quarterback Dak Prescott's Dazzling Dallas Digs

