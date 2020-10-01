At $5.5M, the Most Expensive Home For Sale In Lafayette [PHOTOS]

At the time this story was published, the most expensive house on the market in Lafayette, Louisiana, is this one, at 105 Waterside Dr, Lafayette, LA 70503.

The MLS number on this listing is 20001536, and the home is listed on Zillow. The agent listing the home is Arla Slaughter of Latter & Blum, one of the premier real estate companies in Acadiana.

The listing is straight-forward:

For sale: $5,500,000. This 8604 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 7.0 bathrooms. This home is located at 105 Waterside Dr, Lafayette, LA 70503. - Zillow

This home is amazing. Great views, access to the Bayou Vermilion, and it's fairly well hidden, right in the middle of it all.

Situated on nearly 5 acres of land off of Ambassador Caffery (behind Chick-Fil-A), the home is listed as "Single Family", having been built in 1999. Amenities include central air and heat, 3-car garage, 3 fireplaces, 3 bedrooms, lots of area to entertain, an intercom system, it comes with appliances, and it's all within a gated community.

So, that's the home in a nutshell; now let's get a good look at this place.