Most Expensive Home for Sale Right Now in Louisiana, Just Under $17M

Do you know anyone who happens to be in the market for a six-bedroom, 11-bathroom showplace in the Greater New Orleans area?

If you do, then there's a guy in Metairie selling his pad.

Oh, maybe we should mention that this abode will set you back $16,895,000. (But remember, all real estate is up for negotiations!)

Businessman Shane Guidry has his massive home on the market. You know, the one that people like Beyonce tried to buy from him a couple of years ago.

"They kept raising the price, but I told them I wasn't interested in selling," Guidry told The New Orleans Advocate. (Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z would eventually buy a place in the Garden District instead.)

Guidry bought the lot on Northline Street back in 2011 for $1.2 million. He then spared no expense in taking three years to build this luxurious estate.

He spent $15 million in constructing the 15,230-foot mansion in which in moved into in 2014.

"It has the rarest floor, the rarest countertop, the thickest slate roof," said Guidry.

The three-story home also is equipped with an elevator, a gym an indoor movie theater, antique fixtures from Paris, a wine room, three living rooms, a three-car garage, and a swimming pool.

Why exactly is the owner selling? According to The New Orleans Advocate, Guidry's 10-year-old daughter Hailey is an accomplished equestrian champion and has moved with his wife to Palm Beach County to develop her skills.

"It makes sense to live down there in Florida because of the little one's schedule," Guidry said, adding that he also has three adult children.

Guidry said he's looking for a waterfront place in either Palm Beach or Broward County.

Shane Guidry is the CEO of Harvey Gulf International Marine, a company started by his grandfather and later operated by his father, Bobby.

Let's check out some pictures of Guidry's home for sale in Old Metairie.